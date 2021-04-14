Nadal 'not worried' about Covid infection after Medvedev practice

Advertising Read more

Monte Carlo (Principality of Monaco) (AFP)

Rafael Nadal said Wednesday he had no fears about contracting Covid-19 after Daniil Medvedev tested positive for the virus following a practice session with the Spaniard ahead of the Monte Carlo Masters.

Second seed Medvedev withdrew from the tournament after Monday's test result and went into isolation. He is being monitored by ATP medical staff as a precaution.

"I was not worried because I practised with him, but I was never close to him," Nadal said after his 6-1, 6-2 win over Federico Delbonis in his opening match.

"Of course, when this kind of stuff happens, it's not good. But I felt sorry for him more than for me because, well, everything can happen."

Nadal was not considered a close contact of the Russian, and therefore not required to quarantine, allowing him to pursue a 12th Monte Carlo title.

"As much as I know about the way that you can be infected was not the way that I was supposed to be infected practising with Daniil because I never have been in touch with him," said Nadal.

"Never have been closer than four meters, something like that. Just at the end to say thanks for one second."

© 2021 AFP