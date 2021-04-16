AC Milan give injured Mandzukic's forfeited salary to charity

Advertising Read more

Rome (AFP)

Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic has forfeited a month's salary at AC Milan after he picked up an injury, with the club then offering the sum to a charity.

The 34-year-old arrived at Milan in January on a six-month deal worth 300,000 euros a month.

"This exceptional gesture shows Mario Mandzukic's professional ethics," AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni said, adding the money would go to a charity for youngsters.

Mandzukic could return for Milan Sunday, with star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic suspended.

© 2021 AFP