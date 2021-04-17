Musiala nets twice as Bayern Munich go seven-points clear
Issued on:
Wolfsburg (Germany) (AFP)
Teenager Jamal Musiala netted twice on Saturday as Bayern Munich sealed a 3-2 win at Wolfsburg to open a seven-point gap at the top of the Bundesliga table which leaves the holders on the verge of a ninth straight league title.
Bayern bounced back from their Champions League quarter-final exit on Tuesday by racing into a 2-0 lead with early goals by Musiala, 18, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
Wout Weghorst pulled a goal back for Wolfsburg, but Musiala made it 3-1 at half-time with a towering header to leave him on four Bundesliga goals this season.
Maximilian Philipp gave hosts Wolfsburg hope when he flicked home a cross just after the break.
The away win could have come at a price as Bayern defender Lucas Hernandez limped off late on.
With five games to go, Bayern can wrap up the league title within a fortnight having extended their lead in the table after Leipzig’s goalless draw with Hoffenheim on Friday.
© 2021 AFP