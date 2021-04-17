Verstappen fastest, Hamilton third in final Emilia Romagna GP practice

Advertising Read more

Imola (Italy) (AFP)

Red Bull's Max Verstappen set the pace in final practice in bright sunshine at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Saturday, almost half a second faster than anyone else on the track.

McLaren driver Lando Norris was second, while defending champion Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes was a slender 0.1sec behind in third in the final practice ahead of qualifying later Saturday.

Mercedes were wary of the Red Bulls' speed ahead of the weekend and Hamilton will need to fall back on all his experience to clinch pole.

Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull was fourth, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly.

