Harden injury setback, out 'indefinitely': Nets

James Harden faces an indefinite layoff after suffering a setback in his recovery from a hamstring strain

Advertising Read more

New York (AFP)

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden has suffered an injury setback during his recovery from a hamstring strain and faces an indefinite layoff, the team announced on Tuesday.

A statement from the Nets said Harden's injury had flared up during an on-court rehab session on Monday.

"Following an evaluation today which included an MRI, Harden will remain out indefinitely," the team said. "Updates regarding his status will be provided as appropriate."

Harden has not played since April 5, when his return from a hamstring injury was cut short after only four minutes in a win over the New York Knicks.

The 31-year-old point guard is a key figure in the Nets' hopes of mounting a strong challenge through the playoffs.

Brooklyn are second in the Eastern Conference with a 38-19 record, one game adrift of leaders Philadelphia.

© 2021 AFP