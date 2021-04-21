Frappart to be first woman to officiate at men's Euro

Advertising Read more

Nyon (Switzerland) (AFP)

France's Stephanie Frappart is set to become the first woman to officiate at a men's European Championship after UEFA named her as a fourth official for Euro 2020 on Wednesday.

Frappart has already achieved several firsts for female officials, having been the first woman to referee a match in Ligue 1, and in the Champions League last December for a group-stage game between Juventus and Dynamo Kiev.

"For the first time, a female official has been selected for a men's Euro. Stephanie Frappart (France), who has officiated at several matches in UEFA's men's club and national team competitions this season... will be acting as fourth official at matches," UEFA said.

Each refereeing team at the event will consist of a referee, two assistant referees, a fourth official, a reserve assistant referee at the stadium, and a team of four video match officials.

The tournament, delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, will run from June 11 to July 11.

The 37-year-old Frappart was also the first female referee of a major men's European game, for the 2019 UEFA Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea.

© 2021 AFP