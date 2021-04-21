Lewandowski set to resume chase for Gerd Mueller's record

Robert Lewandowski is set to make his return after injury for Bayern Munich at Mainz on Saturday

Berlin (AFP)

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is set to return from injury on Saturday and continue his bid to break Gerd Mueller's record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga season.

Lewandowski netted 35 league goals for Bayern before being sidelined by a knee injury while playing for Poland at the end of last month.

The 32-year-old, voted FIFA's best male player of 2020, is set to return at Mainz.

An away win will confirm Bayern as Bundesliga champions for the ninth straight season as they hold a 10 point lead.

Lewandowski "is definitely an option for Saturday," said Bayern head coach Hansi Flick, who wants to be released from his contract at the end of the season.

Lewandowski needs five goals from Bayern's last four league games to equal Mueller's all-time Bundesliga record set in 1971/72.

The Polish striker took part in team training on Wednesday to take "another big step towards his comeback," Flick added.

Germany winger Serge Gnarby has also started running again after testing positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago.

Likewise, French midfielder Corentin Tolisso who had surgery on his left leg in February, also took part in training for the first time Wednesday.

