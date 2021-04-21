NBA bans Sampson one game for head-butting Aussie Mills

Indiana Pacers forward JaKarr Sampson was suspended one game by the NBA on Wednesday for headbutting Patty Mills of the San Antonio Spurs during a game Monday at Indianapolis

New York (AFP)

Indiana Pacers forward JaKarr Sampson was suspended one game without pay by the NBA on Wednesday for headbutting San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills.

The league also announced fines for Australian Mills and Spurs forward Rudy Gay for their roles in an on-court altercation that came with 9:32 to play in the fourth quarter of San Antonio's 109-94 victory on Monday at Indianapolis.

The incident began when Sampson and Mills were battling for rebounding position and continued on the next possession when Mills made contact with Sampson, who shoved Mills in response.

Sampson then aggressively confronted and headbutted Mills, resulting in a flagrant foul 2 call and an automatic ejection.

Sampson will serve his ban Wednesday when the Pacers play host to Oklahoma City.

Mills, who received a technical foul in the altercation, was fined $25,000 and Gay, who also received a technical foul, was fined $20,000 for escalating the incident by shoving Sampson.

The Pacers rank ninth in the Eastern Conference at 26-31 while the Spurs are 10th in the West at 28-28.

