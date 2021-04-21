NFL receiver Brown settles with ex-trainer, in talks with Bucs

Antonio Brown, shown after making a play for Tampa Bay in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl victory over Kansas City last February, has settled a civil dispute with his former trainer, Britney Taylor, who had accused him of sexual assault and rape

Washington (AFP)

Antonio Brown, who helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers capture the Super Bowl crown in February, has reached a settlement with a former trainer who accused him of sexual assault.

Britney Taylor had accused the 32-year-old wide receiver of sexual assault in a September 2019 civil lawsuit, saying Brown assaulted her on two training trips in 2017 and raped her in Miami in 2018.

"Antonio and Britney have been friends for over a decade," said statements released by Taylor attorney Davis Haas and Brown representative Alana Burstyn.

"Several years ago they almost became business partners. Recently, they were involved in aggressive litigation. Having reflected on their relationship, both feel that the time has come to move on.

"Antonio is grateful for Britney's excellent training assistance. They are pleased that Antonio is doing so well with the Bucs and has a (championship) ring. Their dispute is resolved and they wish each other great continued success."

Taylor met with the NFL about her allegations against Brown in 2019 and the league is still investigating Brown for possible violations of the league's personal conduct code.

Brown was suspended for the first eight games of the 2020 season for personal conduct violations unrelated to Taylor.

The Buccaneers signed Brown last October and he played eight regular season games and three playoff contests for Tampa Bay, with five catches for 22 yards and a touchdown in Tampa Bay's Super Bowl triumph over Kansas City.

In all, Brown made 53 catches with the Bucs for 564 yards and six touchdowns, providing another top target for Tom Brady in the team's late-season run to the playoffs and their playoff run to the title.

Brady and Brown had worked together briefly in the 2019 season, Brown playing one game with New England before being cut by the Patriots. He spent his first nine NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht, asked Wednesday about the possibilities of re-signing Brown, said the settlement "helps" but added, "But that's not necessarily the deciding factor of whether or not we're going to continue to talk.

"We've had discussion throughout the off-season and as you can tell we've put an emphasis on bringing back our players from last year that contributed to our success. He would be no different."

