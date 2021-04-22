Ex-British Cycling doctor Freeman launches appeal over doping ruling

Advertising Read more

Former Team Sky and British Cycling doctor Richard Freeman has launched an appeal after being found guilty of ordering banned testosterone for doping purposes.

Freeman was permanently struck off the medical register last month after a tribunal ruled he had ordered Testogel "knowing or believing" it was to be given to an unnamed rider in 2011.

Freeman's new legal team confirmed on Thursday that an appeal had been lodged with the High Court, with the hearing expected to take place in November or December.

"Mr Freeman is innocent of wrongdoing and we are confident that the truth will ultimately be recognised by the UK justice system," said solicitor Graham Small.

Freeman, who was simultaneously employed by British Cycling and Team Sky -- now Ineos Grenadiers -- between 2009 and 2015, resigned from British Cycling in 2017 because of ill-health. He had already left Team Sky.

Freeman admitted 18 of 22 charges against him but denied the central charge regarding the purpose of the Testogel order.

He claimed the Testogel was ordered to treat former performance director Shane Sutton's erectile dysfunction, which the Australian vociferously denied, before storming out during a tumultuous day of evidence in 2019.

The appeal is likely to focus on Sutton's evidence and the tribunal's conclusion that he was a credible and consistent witness.

Freeman is also facing two UK Anti-Doping charges regarding the ordering of the testosterone.

