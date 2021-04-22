Springbok Pollard to return 'soon' after seven months out with injury

Handre Pollard has scored 457 points in 48 South Africa appearances since his Test debut in 2014

Montpellier (France) (AFP)

South Africa's Rugby World Cup winner Handre Pollard is set to return from injury in the coming weeks after almost seven months on the sidelines, his Montpellier coach Philippe Saint-Andre said on Thursday.

Pollard, 27, who last played for the Springboks in the 2019 World Cup final, has been out since September with a serious knee injury after making just two appearances this season.

Last week, Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber said Pollard could be back by next month and he will be fit to face the British and Irish Lions this summer.

"He's advancing well. He's on the training field with us as normal. He should be with us on a match sheet very soon," Saint-Andre said.

"We're doing everything we can so Handre can be available as quickly as possible. We're not taking any risks, but he's feeling good," he added.

This weekend, Saint-Andre's side head to Bordeaux-Begles and are four points above Pau in the relegation play-off spot.

Next week, they head to Bath in the European Challenge Cup semi-final.

The Lions start their tour of South Africa in July before three Test matches finishing on August 7.

