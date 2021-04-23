Policewoman fatally stabbed near Paris, French PM to visit site of attack

French police officials stand near a police station in Rambouillet, south-west of Paris, on April 23, 2021, after a woman was stabbed to death in the town.

A French police officer was stabbed to death inside her police station Friday, and her attacker shot and killed by officers nearby, authorities said.

The attacker, a Tunisian, was fatally wounded when officers opened fire on him at the station in Rambouillet, a wealthy commuter town 60 kilometres (40 miles) from Paris, a police source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The identity and the motive of the assailant were not immediately clear, a national police spokesperson told the Associated Press. The police officer was an administrative employee in the station, the spokesperson added.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex will visit Rambouillet and the site of the attack later on Friday, according to government spokesman Gabriel Attal.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, Reuters & AP)

