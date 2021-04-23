Steelers' Layne arrested on firearms charge
Washington (AFP)
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne was arrested on Friday Ohio police on charges including improper transportation of a firearm in a vehicle.
Layne was also arrested on charges of speeding and driving with a suspended license by police in Willoughby Hills, a suburb of Cleveland, where Layne was born and raised.
Police found a loaded gun in a center storage area of Layne's car. Layne, police said, admitted the gun was his and registered to him, saying he had forgotten it was there.
Layne, 23, was a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has made 25 tackles over 26 career NFL games.
He was briefly on the Covid-19 reserve list before last season.
A Steelers spokesman told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette the team was aware of the incident and still gathering information.
