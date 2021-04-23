Steelers' Layne arrested on firearms charge

NFL Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne was arrested on Friday in suburban Cleveland on three charges, including improper firearms transportation, according to Ohio police

Advertising Read more

Washington (AFP)

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne was arrested on Friday Ohio police on charges including improper transportation of a firearm in a vehicle.

Layne was also arrested on charges of speeding and driving with a suspended license by police in Willoughby Hills, a suburb of Cleveland, where Layne was born and raised.

Police found a loaded gun in a center storage area of Layne's car. Layne, police said, admitted the gun was his and registered to him, saying he had forgotten it was there.

Layne, 23, was a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has made 25 tackles over 26 career NFL games.

He was briefly on the Covid-19 reserve list before last season.

A Steelers spokesman told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette the team was aware of the incident and still gathering information.

© 2021 AFP