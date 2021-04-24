Brommel, Miller-Uibo among winners at Oregon meet

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas won the 400 meters on Saturday at the Oregon Relays meet at Hayward Field in Eugene

American Trayvon Brommel won the 100 meters and reigning world and Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas won the 400 in feature races Saturday at the Oregon Relays.

The meet, staged in breezy and wet weather, was the first elite event contested at the University of Oregon's renovated Hayward Field, site of June's US Olympic trials and next year's IAAF World Championships.

Brommel jumped ahead at the start and led all the way to win in 10.01sec with fast-closing world 200m champion Noah Lyles second in 10.17 and Liberia's Emmanuel Matadi third in 10.19.

"I started good, just tried to block out the weather and stay focused on the race," Brommel said. "I was just happy."

Lyles said the event was a first step on the path to the Tokyo Olympics and a first look at the new facility.

"It's a lot bigger," Lyles said. "Today's races are all about the stepping stones to get into the Olympics. I want to get my spikes in the track so when I come back it won't be unfamiliar to me."

Miller-Uibo took the 400 in 49.08, this year's world-best time.

"Wanted to get a good run in to see where I'm at. I think I'm in a good place," Miller-Uibo said. "It's a blessing to come in here and run a really fast time. I'm really happy with it."

She is married to Estonian decathlete Maicel Uibo, a 2019 world runner-up who also seeks a Tokyo title.

"The dream is to come back with gold medals, both of us," Miller-Uibo said.

Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare won the women's 100 in 10.97, the second-best time in the world this year.

"With these conditions, I'll take that," Okagbare said.

Allyson Felix, a six-time Olympic champion and 13-time world champion, was seventh in 11.30 as she aims for a 200m Olympic berth at age 35.

"It kind of starts it off, dropping down and working on a few things," Felix said. "Excited to get it going."

American Chase Ealey won the women's shot put with a heave of 18.93m with Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd second on 18.46. Reigning Olympic champion Michelle Carter of the United States was ninth on 16.94.

Australia's Olli Hoare won the men's 1,500 in a personal best 3:33.54 with Canada's Justyn Knight second in 3:35.85 and reigning 800m champion Donovan Brazier third in 3:37.58.

- Britons shine -

Britain's Adelle Tracey won the women's 800 in 2:03.25, edging compatriot Jemma Reekie by .01 of a second as they chase Tokyo berths.

"I'm doing everything I can, which is why I decided to stay in the States and compete," Tracey said. "I'm really excited for the year ahead."

Britain's Laura Muir won the women's 1,500 in 4:01.54 with American Helen Schlachtenhaufen second on 4:04.36.

"I wanted to try and run really hard right from the start. The wind was quite tough working by myself," she said.

The two-time European champion dismissed the notion she was sending a message to potential Olympic rivals.

"I think it was just for myself," Muir said. "I've never done a race gun to tape by myself. I know I'm in really good shape so I'm pleased."

Jereem Richards from Trinidad and Tobago, third at the 2017 worlds, won the men's 200 in 20.26 with American Josephus Lyles second on 20.46.

"The performance was great," Richards said. "I've gotten better every week I've run so I'm excited about that."

Kenya's Michael Saruni won the men's 800 in 1:46.64 with Australian Charlie Hunter third in a personal-best 1:47.20.

Reigning US champion Donald Scott won the triple jump by leaping 16.89m. American Christian Taylor, the reigning world and Olympic champion, was third on 16.52.

Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the women's 100 hurdles in 12.46 with Jamaica's Brittany Anderson second on 12.82.

Two-time British Olympian Elish McColgan won the women's 5,000 in 14:52.44 while American Isaac Updike won the 3,000 steeplechase in a personal best 8:17.74, the fastest time in the world this year.

Reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada won the javelin with an effort of 82.72m while American Rudi Winkler won the men's hammer in a 2021 world-best 81.98m.

