Vollering wins Liege classic

Advertising Read more

Liege (Belgium) (AFP)

Dutch rider Demi Vollering won the women's Liege-Bastogne-Liege on Sunday ahead of her compatriot Annemiek van Vleuten and Italian Elisa Longo Borghini.

With the new route, the expected attack developed 13km from the line on the final climb at la Roche-aux-Faucons.

Five women, the eventual podium finishers plus Vollering's teammate and foil Anna van der Breggen and Polish rider Kasia Niewiadoma, broke away and raced all the way to the finish on the quayside at Liege.

The women's version is 140km from Bastogne to Liege and run over seven hills along narrow and winding Ardennes forest roads where it is difficult to keep track of the race.

The 24-year-old Vollering has been on the podium at recent classics such as the Fleche Wallonne on Wednesday. This time she raised her arms in jubilant triumph at the line as Van der Breggen grinned broadly behind her.

Last year's winner Lizzie Deignan missed this year's edition.

© 2021 AFP