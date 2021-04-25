All gone swimmingly: Rafael Nadal celebrates his 12th Barcelona title by jumping in the pool at the venue

Paris (AFP)

Who said what in sport this weekend:

"Rafa, bravo. How many is that, 28? 28 Barcelona titles is not bad. I'm really jealous. But you've earned it. You're one of the biggest competitors in our sport, I'm sure you know that."

-- Stefanos Tsitsipas after his marathon loss to Rafael Nadal in the Barcelona final where the great Spaniard now has 12 titles (not 28!).

"You have to put (in) like 200 per cent to beat this guy, it's like playing against a wall."

-- Aslan Karatsev who stunned world number one Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the Belgrade ATP tournament.

"Tadej is a phenomenon, everyone knows that."

-- French cyclist Julien Alaphilippe on Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar who won a thrilling Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

"I've never seen anything like it. We had basically taken our kit off."

-- Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos after his team and opponents Granada had to return to the pitch to play an extra minute when their La Liga game was halted too early by the referee. Sevilla still won 2-1 to keep up their title push.

"Maybe we could have 400 days a year and they will be a solution."

-- Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, claiming the expanded Champions League from 2024 will only put more stress on players.

"I didn't see us today playing like we deserve Champions League next year. We have another five games and we will see. We learn or we don't play Champions League, that's it."

-- Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after the 1-1 draw with Newcastle

"I thought it was a rubbish decision. I think it is a decision made by somebody who has never played the game."

-- West Ham boss David Moyes after Fabian Balbuena was harshly sent off following a VAR review in the 1-0 loss to Chelsea.

"Formula E will be the joke of the week".

-- Portuguese driver Antonio Felix da Costa after the Formula E race in Valencia saw half the field fail to finish after their batteries ran out of energy.

"My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction."

-- India star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on his decision to withdraw from the IPL as the country battles spiralling death rates from the pandemic.

