Bumgarner tosses 7-inning no-hitter, D'Backs sweep doubleheader

Arizona Diamondbacks ace Madison Bumgarner en route to a seven-inning no-hitter against the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader in Atlanta

Los Angeles (AFP)

Four-time all star Madison Bumgarner pitched a seven-inning complete game shutout as the Arizona Diamondbacks blanked the Atlanta Braves 7-0 in the second game of a Sunday doubleheader in Atlanta.

Bumgarner's dynamic performance does not count as an official no-hitter in the record books because it wasn't a nine-inning contest.

"It's pretty special for all of us and like I said, I'm just blessed and fortunate to be able to do that and be a part of this," Bumgarner said.

Arizona won the first game of the doubleheader 5-0 as the Braves squeezed out just one hit in 14 innings of baseball.

Bumgarner retired 17 straight batters and closed out the shutout on a Marcell Ozuna fly ball to right field.

He allowed just one batter to get aboard, a second inning error by Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed that put the runner on base.

Making his 300th career start, Bumgarner has won his last two starts with a 0.75 ERA. He posted an 11.19 ERA in his first three starts this season.

Bumgarner said he has an official no-hitter in him.

"If it worked for seven, it's hard to imagine it not working for two more," he said.

Arizona's Zac Gallen pitched a complete-game shutout in the opener. Freddie Freeman got the only hit, a single, in the sixth.

