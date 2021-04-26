Rockies part company with GM Bridich

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

The Colorado Rockies parted company with general manager Jeff Bridich on Monday, two months after an offseason feud which led to star third baseman Nolan Arenado being traded away from the franchise.

In a statement, the Rockies said Bridich would step down from his job by mutual agreement, effective immediately.

Rockies chief executive Greg Feasel will take over Bridich's responsibilities as part of an expanded role with the club.

Bridich's departure ends a 17-year association with the Rockies which began in 2004 when he joined as manager of the club's minor league operations.

The 43-year-old executive worked his way through the ranks before taking over as general manager in 2014 from Dan O'Dowd.

Bridich had been under pressure since the team offloaded Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals during the offseason.

Arenado had reportedly grown frustrated with the direction of the franchise, who slumped to a 71-91 record in 2019 and finished the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign 26-34.

Arenado had also hit out at Bridich in February, accusing the Rockies chief of being "disrespectful" in public.

"I can only get crossed so many times," Arenado said at the time.

"Jeff is very disrespectful. I never talk trash or anything. I play hard, keep my mouth shut," added Arenado, who was eventually traded in a deal which sent multiple Cardinals players in the opposite direction.

The Rockies have struggled since the start of the 2021 campaign and are now bottom of the National League West standings with an 8-13 record.

© 2021 AFP