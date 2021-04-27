Blair takes Scotland reins for Romania, Georgia post-season games

Two-match stint - Scotland assistant coach Mike Blair (L) will be in charge for the matches against Romania and Georgia, while head coach Gregor Townsend (R) is away with the British and Irish Lions

Edinburgh (AFP)

Mike Blair will be in charge of Scotland for their post-season matches against Romania and Georgia, the Scottish Rugby Union announced Tuesday.

Blair will be at the helm for the two away fixtures on July 10 and July 17, with head coach Gregor Townsend on British and Irish Lions duty.

Venues for both the Scotland fixtures have yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Scotland A will face an as-yet-unknown opponent in late June.

Scotland finished fourth in this season's Six Nations despite recording impressive away wins over both England and France.

Former Scotland scrum-half Blair said in an SRU statement: "This tour gives us the chance to work with a wider group of players and see how they can step up into the international game, whilst also continuing to look to improve with our established Scotland players."

