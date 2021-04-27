Leinster skipper Sexton out of Champions Cup semi

Ireland's Johnny Sexton has won all four of Leinster's European Champions Cup titles

Dublin (AFP)

Leinster captain Johnny Sexton will miss this weekend's European Champions Cup semi-final at La Rochelle due to concussion, the Irish province said on Tuesday.

Sexton, 35, who also leads Ireland, suffered the head knock during the quarter-final victory at holders Exeter Chiefs on April 10.

"Unfortunately captain Johnny Sexton continues to be unavailable and will continue to train and be assessed as part of the Graduated Return to Play process," the Dublin-based side said.

In 2014-2015 Sexton was sidelined for 12 weeks after sustaining a head injury while playing for French club Racing 92.

Elsewhere, Leo Cullen's men could be without Test back-rower Caelan Doris as well as Ireland's scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, who also have fitness issues ahead of Sunday's trip to the Atlantic coast.

La Rochelle host the joint record four-time Europan champions in the French outfit's first appearance in the last four.

© 2021 AFP