Selby surges ahead of Williams in world quarter-final

London (AFP)

Mark Selby established a convincing 6-2 lead over fellow three-time champion Mark Williams in their world championship quarter-final on Tuesday.

The Englishman won the first two frames without conceding a point, including a break of 121, and was 3-1 ahead at the mid-session interval in a best-of-25-frame match.

Williams, whose first pot was an extraordinary five-ball plant in the third frame, reduced the deficit with a break of 60.

The Welshman led 55-6 in the first frame after the interval but couldn't prevent Selby taking it before breaks of 90 and 76 extended his lead to 6-1.

But Williams finished the session with a fine break of 111.

Meanwhile, in another quarter-final between two former champions, world number one Judd Trump and Shaun Murphy split the first eight frames to be all square at 4-4.

Trump, winner in 2019, made breaks of 87 and 68 either side of efforts of 80 and 79 from 2005 champion Murphy at the start of the match.

Earlier, 2010 champion Neil Robertson made two century breaks as he established a 5-3 lead over Kyren Wilson.

The Australian's efforts of 100 and 105, along with a fluked blue, helped Robertson go 4-1 ahead before Wilson, last year's runner-up, fought back.

Stuart Bingham, the 2015 champion, came from 2-0 behind to be level at 4-4 with Anthony McGill, who caused the upset of this year's world championship by knocking out title-holder Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Bingham's match against McGill and Robertson's contest were both due to be resume Tuesday, with the other two quarter-finals resuming on Wednesday.

