Abducted Westerners killed in eastern Burkina Faso, security sources say

Burkinabe soldiers patrol on the road of Gorgadji in the Sahel area of Burkina Faso, on March 3 2019.

Two Spanish citizens and an Irish national who were abducted by gunmen in eastern Burkina Faso have died, senior Burkina Faso security sources said on Tuesday.

The hostages were taken after an ambush on an anti-poaching patrol in eastern Burkina Faso on Monday.

The attackers were aboard two pick-up vehicles and a dozen motorbikes, according to security sources. The sources said the assailants made off with vehicles and various weapons after the attack.

Spain's Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Tuesday that two bodies found in Burkina Faso appear to be those of a pair of Spanish journalists although authorities are still awaiting final confirmation. The pair were abducted while filming a documentary in the country.

"The situation is confusing," Laya told a news conference, adding that she was in constant contact with Burkinabe authorities, who provided the information about the bodies, via Spain's embassy in Mali.

Two soldiers wounded in the attack and evacuated to a military hospital in Ouagadougou earlier told AP they were attacked by jihadists who outnumbered their 15-person patrol.

One soldier was shot in the leg and the other in his arm, causing it to be amputated. They insisted on anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the press. When the jihadists attacked, the soldiers tried to form a protective shield around the foreigners, but once the shooting stopped they realised they had disappeared, he said.

“We were discouraged. It’s like you leave your house with 10 people, you go to work and then you come back with eight people. What do you say to those two people’s families?” said one of the soldiers.

The foreigners had been traveling with the rangers for approximately one week, two of them were journalists and one was a trainer, said the soldiers. The rangers were conducting their first mission in Arly National Park after finishing a six-month anti-poaching training programme, he said.

Numerous other foreign workers have been kidnapped in recent years in the former French colony.

Burkina Faso, one of the world's poorest countries, is struggling with a ruthless insurgency by Islamists who swept in from neighbouring Mali in 2015.

Almost 1,100 people have died and more than a million people have fled their homes.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AFP)

