Former Scotland star Seymour retires from rugby

London (AFP)

Former Scotland and British and Irish Lions winger Tommy Seymour on Wednesday announced his retirement from professional rugby.

US-born Seymour scored 20 times in 55 appearances for Scotland before quitting Tests in 2019 and toured with the Lions in 2017.

"Although my decision has been made for some time, the words seem almost impossible to write," said Seymour, who has missed most of this season through injury and concussion.

The 32-year-old, has spent a decade at Pro14 side Glasgow Warriors after arriving from Ulster.

Paying tribute to the Warriors veteran, Glasgow coach Danny Wilson said: "Having made over 150 appearances for Glasgow in 10 years at the club, representing his country and playing for the British and Irish Lions, Tommy has achieved a huge amount in the game.

"He will be missed and his achievements within the game should be celebrated. He's a well-respected leader here at Glasgow and has done a lot for both club and country."

© 2021 AFP