Macron to outline plans to ease Covid-19 restrictions in Friday address
French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver a speech to the nation this Friday to give an update on France's Covid-19 situation and outline the government's strategy to gradually ease pandemic restrictions, said Prime Minister Jean Castex.
Castex told a news conference on Wednesday that France's Covid-19 situation was slowly improving after a punishing third wave of the pandemic.
He said the government's strategy to lift restrictions would be "progressive and phased".
"The epidemic situation continues to improve at a regular pace. Virus circulation remains high but is on a real downward trend even though its impact on hospitalisation is limited notably on the number of people in intensive care units," Castex told reporters after a meeting of the French cabinet.
France's main Covid-19 indicators all showed some signs of improvement on Tuesday, with the seven-day moving of daily new infections falling to 27,856, standing below the 28,000 for the first time since more than a month.
