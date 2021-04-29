Argentina's 'all-round centre' Chocobares joins Toulouse

Santiago Chocobares played just three Jaguares games before his Argentina debut

Toulouse (France) (AFP)

Argentina centre Santiago Chocobares has signed for French champions Toulouse as medical cover, club head coach Ugo Mola said on Thursday.

Chocobares, 22, who won the first of his two Test caps in the Pumas' maiden win over New Zealand in November, comes in until the end of the season with midfielder Sofiane Guitoune out with a knee injury.

"He's a guy we have been looking at for a while, in the profile of an all-round centre," Mola said.

Chocobares' fellow Puma Juan Cruz Mallia joined the Top 14 side earlier this season and has made two appearances.

This weekend, Mola's men host Bordeaux-Begles in the European Champions Cup semi-final but are without ex-France winger Yoann Huget and Bleus full-back Thomas Ramos due to fitness issues,

Chocobares, who arrived in France thanks to a temporary transfer window, is unlikely to feature on Saturday as he has yet to be registered for the tournament.

