Lights out rugby as England beat France in power cut

Stop right there: England centre Zoe Harrison is tackled by Gaelle Hermet

Advertising Read more

Villeneuve-d'Ascq (France) (AFP)

England defeated France 17-15 on Friday after floodlight failure meant the women's Test match could not be completed.

England had seen off the French 10-6 last weekend to secure a third Six Nations title.

On Friday, they were in the ascendancy again when the lights failed in the 63rd minute and with fears over the safety of players had the game resumed, England were declared the winners.

"It's really tricky for all these players," England scrum-half Natasha Hunt told the BBC.

"You don't want to finish a game like this. I have never experienced anything like this - it's crazy."

© 2021 AFP