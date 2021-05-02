Down and out: Geraint Thomas falls at the end of the fifth stage of the Tour de Romandie

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Who said what in sport this weekend:

"To deck it there, I feel like a right whopper."

-- Former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas after crashing a few metres from the finish of the third stage of the Tour de Romandie. The Welshman went on to win the race on Sunday.

"It was a very fast and hard fall at Turn 7, we knew that the first crash of the season would come but I chose maybe one of the worst corners to have this first crash."

-- Six-time world champion Marc Marquez after crashing again at Jerez, the same track where he suffered a season-ending crash in 2020 in the first race.

"I learned that you have to be patient. Really, it was pretty hard to close that match. Match balls are pretty stressful because you know you're almost at the end. Sometimes a crazy idea may come up."

-- French Open tennis champion Iga Swiatek after Madrid Open opponent Laura Siegemund saved 10 match points in the final game of their second round tie. Swiatek came through on the 11th.

"Star Wars have started, I hope we can put a fifth star on the shirt. This team want to put their mark on the club's history."

-- Toulouse rugby coach Ugo Mola after his team reached the final of the European Champions Cup where they will face fellow French side, La Rochelle.

"We are succeeding in toppling a kingdom that had lasted for nine years."

-- Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte as his team claimed the Serie A title won by Juventus for the last nine seasons.

"We can start to think about it and put it in the fridge. The Premier League is already there, it is in our hands. We need one more victory."

-- Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola

"We understand and respect the strength of feeling but condemn all acts of violence, criminal damage and trespass, especially given the associated COVID-19 breaches."

-- English Premier League statement after Man United fans storm Old Trafford to protest club owners causing the game with Liverpool to be postponed.

"There's huge discontent, not just across Manchester United fans, but I think for football fans up and down the country and I think they are just saying enough is enough."

-- Former United captain Gary Neville on the Old Trafford protests.

"He was obviously shocked and disappointed. And we'd be disappointed if he wasn't feeling that way."

-- Tom Moody, the director of cricket at Sunrisers Hyderabad on the decision to drop star batsman and former skipper David Warner from the struggling IPL team.

© 2021 AFP