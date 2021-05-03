Jordan partially reopens border posts with Syria, Saudi
Amman (AFP)
Jordan reopened Monday two border posts closed nine months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic -- one with Saudi Arabia, the other with Syria -- the interior ministry said.
But there are strict limits on the numbers allowed in each day and travellers are required to be in possession of a negative PCR test, before taking an additional test upon arrival in Jordan.
Two hundred people per day will be allowed in from Saudi Arabia through the Al-Omari post, and 150 people from Syria through the Jaber crossing, the interior ministry said in a statement.
Jordanian authorities had closed the two posts in August, after staff became infected with coronavirus.
The Jaber post -- called Nassib on the Syrian side -- had only reopened in 2018 after being closed for several years due to Syria's civil war.
Jordan has recorded a reduction in its coronavirus caseload in recent weeks.
On Monday, it detected 1,272 new cases and 28 deaths, down from 9,269 and around 110 deaths on March 22.
