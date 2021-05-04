'Avid rally fan' Villas-Boas to make WRC debut in Portugal

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Andre Villas-Boas will make his World Rally Championship debut this month in Portugal, organisers said on Tuesday.

"Some of the biggest intrigue in Portugal will be reserved for car 57, driven by Andre Villas-Boas. The former Porto, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur football manager has been an avid rally fan for some time and will make his WRC debut," WRC said in a statement.

Villas-Boas, who won the Portuguese title and Europa League with Porto in 2011, will race in a Citroen C3 in the third-tier WRC3, which is reserved for privately-entered crews.

The 43-year-old has been away from football since his departure from Ligue 1 side Marseille in February.

In 2018 he took part in the Dakar Rally, having to retire with a back injury.

The Portugal leg of the WRC will be held between May 20-23.

