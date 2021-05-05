Harlequins sign Italy international fly-half Tommaso Allan

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

English Premiership club Harlequins on Wednesday announced the signing of Italy international fly-half Tommaso Allan.

Allan, who has won 61 caps, will join Quins from Pro14 side Benetton Treviso next season.

The 28-year-old made his Test debut in 2013 and will add to Quins' fly-half resources alongside players such as Marcus Smith.

"Playing for a club like Quins is what a lot of players dream of," said Allan. "It's a prestigious team with lots of history. The club's style of rugby is similar to how I like to play. It's an exciting team with an attacking mindset."

Harlequins general manager Billy Millard hailed the signing.

"He allows us great depth at fly-half and, as a proven international, he brings fantastic pedigree to what is a talented backs unit at the club," he said.

"We are very much looking forward to welcoming him to the team and seeing him settle into the playing group."

