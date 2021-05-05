Toulouse hooker Marchand cited for Champions Cup tackle

Julien Marchand (top centre) could miss Toulouse's European final after an incident in the semi-final against Bordeaux

Advertising Read more

Toulouse (France) (AFP)

Toulouse hooker Julien Marchand has been cited for a dangerous tackle during the weekend's European Champions Cup semi-final, tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

France front-row Marchand will go in front of a disciplinary panel on Wednesday May 12 and could be handed a ban ranging between two and 52 weeks.

"Marchand is alleged to have tackled the Bordeaux-Begles wing, Romain Buros (No 14), in a dangerous manner in the 58th minute of the match in contravention of Law 9.13," European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said in a statement.

Toulouse, the four-time winners, face fellow French club La Rochelle in the final on May 22' at Twickenham, where up to 10,000 spectators will be present after an easing of coronavirus restrictions in England.

France are set to head to Australia in July for three Tests in their first fixtures since finishing second in this season's Six Nations.

© 2021 AFP