Chelsea's Werner relieved by Champions League redemption

Timo Werner heads in the opening goal for Chelsea at home to Real Madrid on Wednesday

London (AFP)

Timo Werner admitted he was relieved to redeem himself with a goal against Real Madrid which helped put Chelsea into the Champions League final against Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Having missed a sitter when the semi-final first leg finished in a 1-1 draw in Madrid, Werner made amends in the return on Wednesday with the opening goal in a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge which put the Blues into the final with a 3-1 win on aggregate.

"We were the dominant team for two games. That's why I'm glad I was able to make up for my mistake like this," Werner told Sky.

"A childhood dream for everyone in the dressing room has come true."

After a season blighted by a litany of high-profile misses, Werner was widely criticised after the first leg when his close-range effort was saved in Madrid.

"In the first leg I was the fool because I didn't get the ball in from five metres," the Germany striker added.

"I put this one away from five metres, even though it was a bit easier as there was no goalkeeper.

"It would have been bad if I hadn't finished that one either."

He gave Chelsea the first-half lead when Kai Havertz's chip rebounded off the bar, presenting Werner with an easy header into an empty net just short of the line.

The 25-year-old's 12th goal for Chelsea was only his second in his last 18 games since signing from RB Leipzig for £45 million ($62 million) last year.

Chelsea booked their place in the Istanbul final on May 29 when Mason Mount tapped in their second goal five minutes from the final whistle.

