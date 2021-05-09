Andrejczyk becomes third-best all-time women's javelin performer

Third best of all time: Poland's Maria Andrejczyk

Split (Croatia) (AFP)

Poland's Maria Andrejczyk lay down an Olympic Games marker on Sunday with the third-best all-time women's javelin throw of 71.40m.

The 25-year-old's performance at the European Cup in Split put her behind the Czech Republic's Barbora Spotakova, who holds the world record of 72.28m set in 2008, and Osleidys Menendez of Cuba who threw 71.70m in 2005.

On Sunday, Andrejczyk defeated Germany's Christin Hussong (66.44m) and Tatsiana Khaladovich (62.88m) of Belarus.

Her previous best throw was 67.11m set at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

