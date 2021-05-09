Belgium's Merlier sprints to Giro 2nd stage win, Ganna holds pink jersey

Belgium's Tim Merlier (L) sprinted to victory in the Giro d'Italia second stage.

Novara (Italy) (AFP)

Belgian Tim Merlier won a sprint finish for the second stage of the Giro d'Italia on Sunday with Italy's Filippo Ganna holding the leader's pink jersey.

Merlier, 28, riding for Alpecin, finished ahead of two Italians, European champion Giacomo Nizzolo and Elia Viviani, to claim his fourth win of the season.

Dutch rider Dylan Groenewegen finished fourth on his return after a nine-month ban for his part in a crash that left compatriot Fabio Jakobsen with serious injuries at last year's Tour of Poland.

Opening time-trial stage winner Ganna of Ineos holds the overall race lead after the 179-kilometre run between Stupinigi near Turin to Novara in Piedmont.

Monday's 190km third stage between Biella and Canale includes three climbs in the second half of the race including one 15km from the finishing line.

