Westbrook ties Robertson for most NBA triple-doubles all-time

Washington's Russell Westbrook has tied Oscar Robertson for most triple-doubles in NBA history, notching his 181st in the Wizards' game against the Indiana Pacers

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Washington's Russell Westbrook notched the 181st triple-double of his career on Saturday, tying Oscar Robertson for the most in NBA history.

Westbrook matched Robertson with his 10th assist of the night in the third quarter of the Wizards' game against the Indiana pacers in Indianapolis.

Through three quarters Westbrook had 24 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, but the Wizards trailed 101-92.

It's not the first time Westbrook has etched his name alongside that of Robertson, who played in the NBA from 1960-74.

Westbrook was playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017 when he broke Robertson's single-season record with 42 triple-doubles -- recording double digits in three major statistical categories in a feat that has become a measuring stick of all-around excellence.

Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson is third on the NBA's all-time triple-double list with 138 and Jason Kidd is fourth on 107.

Current Lakers superstar LeBron James is the only other active player in the top five with 99 career triple-doubles.

© 2021 AFP