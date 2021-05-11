Army used 'disproportionate' force in 1971 NIreland killings: coroner

The 10 people were killed at the height of "The Troubles", a sectarian conflict over British rule in Northern Ireland which raged over three decades until 1998

Belfast (AFP)

British soldiers used "clearly disproportionate" force during violence in Northern Ireland that saw 10 civilians shot dead in 1971, a coroner ruled Tuesday, finding the victims all innocent of any crimes.

The finding into the deaths in Ballymurphy, west Belfast, over three days in August 1971 were met with applause and tears from family members.

The UK government, however, remains determined to end "vexatious" prosecutions of any army personnel accused of wrongful deaths in past conflicts, and said it would soon introduce new legislation covering the legacy of the Northern Ireland unrest.

The legislation will inflame tensions in Northern Ireland after fresh violence in recent weeks since the UK quit the European Union, a move which left the province in a half-way house between its markets in mainland Britain and in Ireland.

Mary Lou McDonald, president of the nationalist party Sinn Fein, said the inquest ruling was a "vindication" of a long campaign by the families of the Ballymurphy dead, who included a priest and a mother of eight children.

But she added: "Today will be bittersweet as the British government confirms that they will now attempt to block the families from getting justice, in defiance of an international agreement signed with the Irish government on dealing with the past."

The inquest found that all but one were shot by British soldiers, at a time when tensions were acute just after the authorities had introduced internment without trial of suspected paramilitaries.

- Original investigation 'shocking' -

"All of the deceased in this series of inquests were entirely innocent of any wrongdoing," the coroner, Judge Siobhan Keegan, told a hearing lasting over three hours.

"The army had a duty to protect lives and minimise harm, and the use of force was clearly disproportionate," she said.

In one case, Keegan said she could not make a "definitive finding" over who fired the fatal shot but described "the inadequacy of the original investigation as shocking".

The inquest began in November 2018 after original investigations recorded an open verdict and did not apportion blame.

Records from the time that could have identified the soldiers involved were lost, Keegan noted.

She split the 10 deaths into five investigations and delivered various verdicts including that there was "no convincing evidence... to justify the shooting of the deceased" and "no justification provided by the army".

Dozens of relatives were present at the court, many clutching pictures of their loved ones and wearing T-shirts bearing their portraits.

"It's been 50 years," a tearful Joan Connolly, the daughter of one of the dead, told AFP.

"It's destroyed our lives, it really has. But we have justice today, we have peace. We have cleared my mummy's name," the 63-year-old said.

Eileen McKeown lost her father in the bloodshed.

"My mummy died knowing he was innocent but not getting any justice. I have lost four brothers to this, through the stress and the trauma that they had to live through," she said.

"My brother Joe was with my daddy when he was shot. He lived with survivor's guilt for years because of the fact that he left his daddy."

- 'Collective' healing -

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said the findings were "an immense relief and vindication" for the families.

"Every family bereaved in the conflict must have access to an effective investigation and to a process of justice regardless of the perpetrator," he said.

"Only through a collective approach can we hope to deal with these issues comprehensively and fairly, and in a way that responds to the needs of victims and survivors, and society as a whole."

When the British government earlier Tuesday outlined its legislative agenda for the year ahead, it failed to list the promised bill on protecting soldiers from prosecutions dating from The Troubles.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesman said it was in the works.

"We know there is more to do on this issue," he told reporters.

