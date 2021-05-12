France's Thomas extends Racing 92 deal to play with 'best friend' Fickou

France's Teddy Thomas has scored 51 tries in 101 Racing 92 appearances

Paris (AFP)

France winger Teddy Thomas has signed a contract extension with Racing 92, the Top 14 club announced on Wednesday.

Thomas, 27, who has scored 15 tries in 27 Tests, had been linked with a move to champions Toulouse with his deal up at the end of the campaign.

"Still some pages to write... He's staying," Racing said on social media.

Former Biarritz three-quarter Thomas said Les Bleus team-mate Gael Fickou's arrival at La Defense Arena changed his mind about a departure.

Thomas scored his ninth try of the season in last Saturday's hammering over Clermont as Fickou made his maiden Racing start after a mid-season move from Stade Francais.

"The chance to play in the same team as your best friend happens just once in a career," he told newspaper l'Equipe.

"With Gael, we had made a plan, to do everything to play for the same club one day," he added.

This weekend third-placed Racing travel to Pau with three games left of the regular season.

Ireland winger Simon Zebo will leave the Parisians at the end of the season to return to former province Munster.

Racing's backline will however include Scotland fly-half Finn Russell, Australia full-back Kurtley Beale and France midfielder Virimi Vakatawa.

