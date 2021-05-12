Toulouse's Marchand set to miss Champions Cup final after ban

Julien Marchand started all of France's matches during this year's Six Nations

Paris (AFP)

Toulouse captain Julien Marchand is likely to miss this month's European Champions Cup final after being banned for making a dangerous tackle on Wednesday.

France hooker Marchand was cited for a challenge on Bordeaux-Begles' Romain Buros in the semi-final win and is now a doubt for the match aginst La Rochelle on May 22.

"Julien Marchand, has been suspended for four weeks following an independent Disciplinary Hearing by video conference today (Wednesday, 12 May)," tournament organiser European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said.

"Marchand is free to play on Monday, 31 May and both he and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision," it added.

Marchand is also set to be unavailable for the joint-record four-time European Cup winners' next two league games if the ban is upheld.

Marchand's fellow Les Bleus forward Peato Mauvaka is likely to deputise in the No. 2 shirt with his brother Guillaume on the bench.

Former New Zealand back-rower and double Rugby World Cup winner Jerome Kaino is among the candidates to lead the Top 14 holders at Twickenham in the all-French affair.

