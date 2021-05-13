Gaming guru MacIntyre earns share of lead at British Masters

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre was ready for another late-night session on the PlayStation after earning a share of the lead after two rounds of the British Masters on Thursday.

MacIntyre birdied the first five holes at The Belfry en route to carding a second round score of 66.

The 24-year-old left-hander is level with fellow Scot Calum Hill and English veteran Richard Bland on seven under par.

Eddie Pepperell, the 2018 British Masters winner, Julien Guerrier and Justin Harding are all on six under.

"I was in free flow," MacIntyre said of his flying start. "For me it felt beautiful. That could have been a crazy score.

"I still missed quite a few chances but that's golf. If I can shoot 66-66 at the weekend playing like that you would take that."

Asked if he had felt the pressure of being the top-ranked player in the field this week, the world number 45 added: "Not at all. After this (interview) I will hit a few balls, might grab room service and then I bring my PlayStation everywhere I go, so I will be on that for a couple of hours with my pals.

"Taking that with me is a huge stress reliever. I feel sorry for the people that are next to me (in the hotel) because it's half eleven at night, no matter the tee time, and I'm roaring with my pals on the headset.

"That just keeps me away from golf as much as I can so that when I come out here and am competing it's 100 per cent focus."

Tournament host Danny Willett was four shots off the pace after a disappointing 72, the former Masters champion dropping three shots in his last four holes.

