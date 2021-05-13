Scots seek revenge in November Test against Japan

Scotland will have a chance of avenging their 2019 World Cup defeat by Japan when they host the Brave Blossoms in a Test on November 20

Edinburgh (AFP)

Scotland will host Japan in a rugby Test in November in the first meeting since the Japanese won a group match between the two nations at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The Brave Blossoms will be paying two visits to Scotland this year as they are due to play the British & Irish Lions at Murrayfield on June 26 prior to the latter's series in South Africa.

Scotland will host Japan in a Test on November 20 at Murrayfield bringing the curtain down on the Scots autumn series.

Before that Gregor Townsend's improved side will play Australia on November 7 and world champions South Africa on November 13.

