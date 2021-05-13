US delays Security Council meeting on Mideast

Paramedics bring a Palestinian child injured following an Israeli air strike to a hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip

United Nations (United States) (AFP)

The United States on Thursday pushed back a UN Security Council meeting on soaring violence between Israel and the Palestinians until next week, saying it wanted to give time for diplomacy.

The Security Council was set to hold a session Friday on the crisis, but a spokesman for the UN delegation of China -- the current council president -- said it would not take place.

"The United States did not agree with a videoconference tomorrow," one diplomat said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, asked about the scrapping of Friday's session, said that the United States was not blocking a meeting but wanted to hold it later.

"We are open to and supportive of an open discussion at the United Nations," Blinken told reporters in Washington.

"I think we're looking at early next week. This, I hope, will give some time for the diplomacy to have some effect," he said.

The United States, Israel's key ally, has defended the Jewish state's deadly offensive in response to rocket fire from Hamas militants who control the Gaza Strip.

But President Joe Biden's administration has also voiced alarm over civilian casualties and earlier pushed Israel to hold off on evictions of Palestinians in Jerusalem, the immediate trigger for the flare-up.

Blinken spoke Wednesday to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas, and a senior State Department official, Hady Amr, was en route Thursday to the region.

The United States is seeking "an end to the violence which continues to claim the lives of innocent children, women and men," Blinken said.

"We've been very clear that rocket attacks must cease," he said.

Security Council sessions, held by videoconference due to the pandemic, require support of all 15 members.

In Gaza, 87 people have been reported killed since Monday -- including 18 children -- and more than 530 people wounded as heavy bombardment has rocked the crowded coastal enclave and brought down entire tower blocks.

Inside Israel, seven people have been killed since Monday, including one six-year-old, after a rocket struck a family home.

