Djokovic, Tsitsipas made to wait in rain-hit Rome

Rome (AFP)

World number one Novak Djokovic's quarter-final match against Stefanos Tsitsipas has been pushed back until Saturday after play was suspended because of rain on Friday.

Monte Carlo winner Tsitsipas was leading defending champion 6-4, 2-1 when the match was interrupted for a second time at the Foro Italico.

The match was first halted for 3 hours 30 minutes with the fifth seed leading 4-3 before heavy rain hit the Italian capital.

Play resumed at 16:45 GMT, enough time for Tsitsipas to close out the first set before being called off again half an hour.

Organisers later suspended play for the night, with the pair having been on court for a total of 64 minutes throughout the day.

It was Djokovic's second rain delay of the tournament. His second round match against American Taylor Fritz was suspended for three hours earlier this week.

