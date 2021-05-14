Ivory Coast PM returns home after medical treatment in France

Patrick Achi is Ivory Coast's third prime minister in the past year after his two predecessors died

Abidjan (AFP)

Ivory Coast's Prime Minister Patrick Achi returned home on Friday after receiving medical treatment in France for four days, appearing on television to say he felt "on top form".

"I feel very well. I've returned on top form to get back to work," 65-year-old Achi told public broadcaster RTI at Abidjan airport, where he was welcomed by a delegation of ministers.

Political sources said Thursday that Achi had been taken to France on a special flight a few days beforehand after suffering intestinal bleeding.

Achi, a veteran government figure close to President Alassane Ouattara, is the West African country's third prime minister in the past year after his two predecessors died.

He was confirmed in late March, replacing Hamed Bakayoko, 56, who had been flown to Germany with cancer and died two days later.

Bakayoko had taken office in July 2020 after Amadou Gon Coulibaly died aged 61 following heart problems.

The former French colony is still recovering from a violence-torn presidential election last October that claimed nearly 100 lives.

