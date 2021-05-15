Australian sprint star Ewan out of Giro

Caleb Ewan pulled out of the Giro on Saturday

Guardia Sanframondi (Italie) (AFP)

Australian Caleb Ewan pulled out of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday some 35km into the eighth stage having been dropped by the main pack in the early running.

The 26-year-old Lotto Soudal leader won stage five earlier in the week and stage seven on Friday, and was leading the sprint points classification.

"Unfortunately @CalebEwan had to abandon #giro with pain in the knee," the Belgian outfit tweeted.

Ewan is scheduled to race the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana this season with the aim of winning stages in all three Grand Tours in one season.

