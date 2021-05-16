Fury says heayweight title showdown against Joshua in Saudi Arabia on August 14

Megafight - Tyson Fury (L) said he will face fellow British world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (R) in Saudi Arabia on August 14

London (AFP)

Tyson Fury said Sunday his long-awaited world heavyweight title unification bout against Anthony Joshua would take place in Saudi Arabia on August 14.

"Massive announcement FURY VS JOSHUA IS ON AUGUST 14 in The kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The worlds (sic) biggest sporting event all eyes on us," Fury tweeted.

Between them, the two British boxers hold all four major versions of the heavyweight title.

Saudi Arabia staged the 31-year-old Joshua's rematch against Andy Ruiz, when the Briton regained his WBA, IBF and WBO titles in December 2019, putting him on a collision course with Fury, who became the WBC champion shortly afterwards.

In a video posted to Twitter, Fury said: "I have got some massive news. I have just got off the phone with Prince Khalid of Saudi Arabia and he told me this fight is 100 percent on, August 14."

Fury, a year older than Joshua, added: "All eyes of the world will be on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"I cannot wait, I repeat, cannot wait to smash Anthony Joshua on the biggest stage of all-time.

"This is going to be the biggest sporting event ever to grace the planet Earth. Do not miss it."

What is widely expected to be the richest fight in British boxing history started to loom into view when Fury stopped Deontay Wilder to win the WBC title in February last year after Joshua had avenged the only loss of his professional career by defeating Ruiz.

Joshua retained his three belts in December with a ninth-round knockout of mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev.

Meanwhile a third fight between Fury and Wilder has failed to take place, meaning the 'lineal champion' has been inactive in more than 12 months since stopping Wilder in Las Vegas.

