Sturgeon brands unruly Rangers fans 'selfish beyond belief'

Police made over 20 arrests after Rangers fans ignored coronavirus restrictions on Saturday to celebrate winning the Scottish Premiership

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she is "utterly disgusted" at the actions of Rangers fans who were involved in violent clashes with police on Saturday.

Greater Glasgow police said three officers were injured and more than 20 arrests made as supporters marched into the city centre from the club's Ibrox Stadium after completing an unbeaten season with a 4-0 win over Aberdeen to win the Scottish Premiership for the first time in 10 years.

A spike in positive cases in Glasgow saw the Scottish government on Friday maintain restrictions on indoor mixing of households and hospitality in the city that will be eased for most of Scotland on Monday.

"To say I’m utterly disgusted by the Rangers fans who rampaged through the city would be an understatement," Sturgeon said in a series of tweets on Sunday.

George Square in Glasgow city centre was littered with broken glass.

Videos posted on social media also showed fans singing sectarian songs and hurling missiles towards police.

"In normal times, the violence & vandalism, & the vile anti Catholic prejudice that was on display, would have been utterly unacceptable. But mid-pandemic, in a city with cases on the rise, it was also selfish beyond belief," added Sturgeon.

"People across the country still living under the most difficult restrictions - not able to see family or attend weddings and funerals - are rightly furious at the irresponsible actions of a thuggish minority who seem to care little for the risks they pose to other people."

Riot police were drafted in to help disperse the crowds as scenes turned violent late on Saturday night.

Scotland's Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said the government will liaise with the football authorities to see what action can be taken.

In a statement issued by Greater Glasgow police: Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland said: "As celebrations continued sections of the crowd became increasingly disorderly, property was damaged and people were assaulted.

"Our officers became the focus of the crowd's attention with missiles and flares being thrown at them."

