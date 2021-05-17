Michalak warns Wallabies to expect French flair

Fred Michalak said France would be fired up for the Tests against Australia

Sydney (AFP)

France great Frederic Michalak warned the Wallabies that France would be at their flamboyant best as they chase a rare Test victory on Australian soil in July.

France have not won in Australia since 1990 but Michalak said the tourists would be confident and fired up at the prospect of playing in front of unrestricted crowds during the three-match series.

"There's no crowds right now in France so it's going to be very exciting for them," the 77-Test fly-half told reporters in Sydney.

Michalak said French rugby was reaping the rewards of developing young talent, pointing to the all-French European Champions Cup final between Toulouse and La Rochelle later this month.

"The French squad are great at the moment, they're young but in the last few years have done very well in the Six Nations," he said.

"We've worked for 10 years on that. You're going to be surprised how we play, how we move the ball.

"We have some players who are very, very fast and can make a difference."

While the French will be at the end of a long season and playing after two weeks in quarantine, Michalak said they could take inspiration from Argentina, who overcame similar hurdles last year.

Los Pumas were given no chance when they travelled to Sydney to play New Zealand in the Rugby Championship but achieved an inspirational 25-15 win, their first ever victory over the All Blacks.

France's first Test against Australia is also in Sydney on July 7, and Michalak was hoping for a similar outcome.

"It's the same sport, we're at the same hotel (as Argentina), maybe it's going to be the same result I hope," he said.

