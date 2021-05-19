Brilliant Turnbull throws MLB's fifth no-hitter of season

Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull is mobbed by teammates after throwing the seventh no-hitter of the Major League Baseball season on Tuesday in a victory over the Seattle Mariners

Los Angeles (AFP)

Spencer Turnbull threw the fifth no-hitter of the Major League Baseball season on Tuesday, striking out nine batters as the Detroit Tigers shut out the Seattle Mariners 5-0.

The 28-year-old Turnbull clinched the first no-hitter of his career in the bottom of the ninth inning when Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger struck out on a foul tip on a 94.7 mph fastball.

It completed a dominant performance from the mound by Turnbull, who allowed only two runners on base all night.

Jarred Kelenic reached after being walked in the fourth inning while Jose Marmolejos was walked in the ninth.

Turnbull's gem was the first by a Tigers pitcher since Justin Verlander in 2011, and only the eighth in the club's 120-year history.

It marked the second time this season the Mariners have been on the receiving end of a no-hitter. The club were blanked by Baltimore Orioles hurler John Means in a 6-0 defeat on May 5.

Turnbull's no-no also leaves the league on course to smash the record for no-hitters in a single season, which currently stands at seven, for baseball's modern era since 1901. Seven-no-hitter seasons took place in 1990, 1991, 2012 and 2015.

Turnbull meanwhile admitted in his postgame interview he had grown increasingly nervous as the prospect of a no-hitter drew closer before he faced Haniger for the final out.

"Once I got to Haniger I was like 'Right, this is it, you're getting my best three pitches right here and if I don't punch you out you better hit a homer because I'm giving you everything I've got'," Turnbull said.

"That last pitch, he was getting straight heat as hard as I could throw it. I just threw as hard as I could and fortunately it worked out."

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch meanwhile paid tribute to Turnbull's work ethic.

"I'm really proud of him -- he's worked really hard," Hinch said. "He deserves every bit of tonight.

"What a special night for him. He dominated. The guys are enjoying this in the clubhouse right now."

As well as Turnbull and Means, three other pitchers have thrown no-hitters this season.

San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove threw a no-no in a win over the Texas Rangers last month, before Carlos Rodon repeated the feat for the Chicago White Sox five days later in an 8-0 win against the Cleveland Indians.

The Cincinnati Reds' Wade Miley also threw a no-hitter, against the Indians on May 7.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner threw seven no-hit innings against the Atlanta Braves as part of a doubleheader on April 25, but it was not counted as an official no-hitter because the game did not last nine innings.

