Indiana Jones hat and Star Wars droid for sale in Hollywood

The custom-made hat worn by Harrison Ford in 1984 action classic "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" will go on sale in Hollywood from June 29, with an estimate of $150,000-$250,000

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Fans who can't wait to see the next "Indiana Jones" film can bid to own his iconic fedora next month -- if they have perhaps a cool quarter-of-a-million dollars to spare.

The custom-made hat worn by Harrison Ford in 1984 action classic "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" will go on sale in Hollywood from June 29, with an estimate of $150,000-$250,000.

Filmmakers commissioned the archaeologist's fedora from London hatter Herbert Johnson a year before the film was shot, said "Prop Store" auction house COO Brandon Alinger.

"They didn't just walk in and buy a hat off the shelf... they combined attributes from a few different hats to make what became the Indiana Jones Fedora, which is probably now today, one of the most recognizable hats in all movies," he said.

Ford, 78, is set to appear in his final film as the hero archaeologist next summer.

Over 1,200 items from Hollywood folklore will go on sale in June and July, including Princess Leia actor Carrie Fisher's annotated "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" script and Tom Cruise's sword from "The Last Samurai."

The golf cart driven by Brad Pitt's character in "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" will be wheeled onto the auction block alongside a wand and eyeglasses used by Daniel Radcliffe in the final two "Harry Potter" films, donated by studio Warner Bros to raise funds for charity.

Alinger said prices for Hollywood artefacts had "trended up over time" as they became a more established collector's items for investors who seek accumulating value and bid against wealthy fans.

#photo1

"Pieces like Stormtrooper helmets that have been sold in the past and sold more recently -- you can see that rise in value over time, as more people become aware that this type of asset is available as a collectible or as a piece for investment," he said, of the distinctive "Star Wars" costumes.

Last year, a Darth Vader costume used for promoting the first film in George Lucas's original space saga sold for $287,500.

A "light-up remote-control droid" called R2-SHP from the most recent "Star Wars" film is expected to earn up to $120,000 at the next auction, ending July 1.

© 2021 AFP