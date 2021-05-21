European swim final raced twice after timing fault with same winner

Do it again: Kathleen Dawson reacts after winning the final of the women's 100m backstroke

Budapest (AFP)

The women's 100m backstroke final at the European Swimming Championships was raced twice Friday due to a timing malfunction with Britain's Kathleen Dawson winning both versions.

The competitors were forced to swim a second time after the technical glitch in lane eight before Dawson swam again to win gold.

However, she missed out on what would have been a European record of 58.18 seconds she had swam in the first race.

"I'm quite impressed with myself, I admit I was slightly disappointed when I found out I had to swim again tonight," said Dawson.

"But my coach told me I could do it again easily. So then I just focused again and got ready to go."

The Netherlands Kira Toussaint ended up finishing fourth in the re-run after claiming a silver medal two hours earlier.

Italy's Margherita Panziera was second and Russia's Maria Kameneva in third in the final race.

"I feel like Kira (Toussaint) should have won this medal but sometimes the luck changes and I took my chance," said Panziera.

Friday's podiums

Women

1500m

1. Simona Quadarella (ITA) 15:53.59, 2. Anastasia Kirpichnikova (RUS) 16:01.06, 3. Martina Rita Caramignoli (ITA) 16:05.81

100m backstroke (raced twice due to starting block fault in first race)

1. Kathleen Dawson (GBR) 58.49, 2. Margherita Panziera (ITA) 59.01, 3. Maria Kameneva (RUS) 59.22

200m breaststroke

1. Molly Renshaw (GBR) 2:21.34, 2. Lisa Mamie (SUI) 2:22.05, 3. Yuliya Efimova (RUS) 2:22.16

4x200m freestyle

1. Great Britain 7:53.15, 2. Hungary 7:56.26, 3. Italy 7:56.72

Men

50m butterfly

1. Szebasztian Szabo (HUN) 23.00, 2. Andriy Govorov (UKR) 23.01, 3. Andrey Zhilkin (RUS) 23.08

200m freestyle

1. Martin Malyutin (RUS) 1:44.79, 2. Duncan Scott (GBR) 1:45.19, 3. Thomas Dean (GBR) 1:45.34

